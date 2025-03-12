Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of TC Energy Q1 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TRP opened at C$66.79 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$70.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 50,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.27, for a total transaction of C$3,206,915.98. Also, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,506 and sold 323,621 shares valued at $21,335,809. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

