B. Riley Lowers Earnings Estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrise Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.75 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.13 on Monday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $8,875,000. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $523,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,373,376 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,705.92. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,087,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,696 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

