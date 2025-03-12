Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %
EVOK opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.12. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
