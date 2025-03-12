Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Insider Transactions at Quoin Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Anthony James Culverwell bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,142.65. This trade represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Dunn bought 122,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $54,999.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,077 shares in the company, valued at $67,984.65. The trade was a 423.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 777,777 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

