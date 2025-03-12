DocuSign (DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $760.94 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.