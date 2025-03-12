Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 45,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.19. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Skillsoft by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Skillsoft by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

