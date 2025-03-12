Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 45,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
Skillsoft Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.19. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skillsoft
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.