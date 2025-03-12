BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.59 and last traded at C$17.66. 128,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 87,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.82.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.12.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying Canadian companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold dividend paying equity securities of Canadian companies.

