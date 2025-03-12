goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.16 and last traded at $102.92. Approximately 8,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

goeasy Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.