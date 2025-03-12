Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
