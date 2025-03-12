iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 19,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 121,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

