WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 448,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 300,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.