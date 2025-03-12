GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. 295,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 137,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

