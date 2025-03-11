First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 66,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
First Andes Silver Trading Up 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
