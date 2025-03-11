StockNews.com Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 773,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,609. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $675.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

