Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 10,810 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMABGet Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 338,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMABGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,408,000. Caligan Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 613,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 405,169 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.