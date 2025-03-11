Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 10,810 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 338,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,408,000. Caligan Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 613,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 405,169 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

