Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 7,674 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,994,010. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 66,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,979. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDEX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

