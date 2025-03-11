Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 21.7% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

