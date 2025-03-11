PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 200,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,189. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

