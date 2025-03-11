PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 200,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,189. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
