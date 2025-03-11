PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GHY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 200,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

