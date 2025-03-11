Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 15,921,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,293. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

