Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD):

3/7/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/28/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

1/14/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,761,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,246,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

