TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 18.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 341,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 329,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
In other news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
