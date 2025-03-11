TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 18.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 341,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 329,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

In other news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

