Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,399,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average session volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

