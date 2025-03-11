DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.15 on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
