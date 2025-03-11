Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5929 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 72.4% increase from Holmen AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMNY remained flat at $21.25 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Holmen AB has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.

