Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Purchases $49,080.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

