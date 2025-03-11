Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP):

2/27/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/26/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/25/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,307,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,553. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

