Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Sells 48,453 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $12.62 on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,542. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,254,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

