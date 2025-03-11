Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00.

ELAN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,682. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,716,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

