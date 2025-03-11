TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 128,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 325,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$12.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

