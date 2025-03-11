Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Announces Dividend of $0.56

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5645 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 63.0% increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Andritz Stock Performance

Andritz stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. Andritz has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADRZY

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.