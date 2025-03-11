E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 1,267,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

