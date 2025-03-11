Financial Analysis: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95% SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $628.83 million 6.95 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -31.95 SHF $22.21 million 0.70 -$17.28 million $0.17 1.65

This table compares Upstart and SHF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upstart and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21 SHF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 57.31%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than SHF.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SHF



SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

