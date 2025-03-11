VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) dropped 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 266,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 294,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
