Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.22 and last traded at $178.03. Approximately 811,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 646,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.15.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

