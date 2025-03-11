iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,616,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,138% from the previous session’s volume of 130,568 shares.The stock last traded at $21.66 and had previously closed at $21.70.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.