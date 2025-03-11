iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,616,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,138% from the previous session’s volume of 130,568 shares.The stock last traded at $21.66 and had previously closed at $21.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

