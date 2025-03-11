Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 958090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

