Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of Eastern stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 7,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.