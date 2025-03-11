SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a 1.1% increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 212,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,432. The stock has a market cap of $668.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,981.00 and a beta of 0.34. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

