Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.49 and last traded at $67.89. 3,293,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,794,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,209,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

