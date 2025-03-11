Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

