ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70), with a volume of 92368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.