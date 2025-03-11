Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,928,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,035 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $59.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
