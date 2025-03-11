Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,928,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,035 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $59.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

