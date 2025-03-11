Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.03), with a volume of 3482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).

Touchstar Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.35. The company has a market cap of £6.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Touchstar Company Profile

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

