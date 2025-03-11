Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.03), with a volume of 3482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).
Touchstar Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.35. The company has a market cap of £6.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Touchstar Company Profile
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
