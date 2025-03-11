Joby Aviation (JOBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) in the last few weeks:
- 2/27/2025 – Joby Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Joby Aviation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Joby Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Joby Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Joby Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Joby Aviation was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,353,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72.
In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $50,260.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,036.40. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,475 shares of company stock worth $8,646,418 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
