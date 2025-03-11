loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

loanDepot Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of LDI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 1,777,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,439. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $938,143.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,479,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,715.60. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

