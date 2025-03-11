Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75, Zacks reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 100,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Synchronoss Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $179,802.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

