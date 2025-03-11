Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

