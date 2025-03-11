Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 35400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.76.
About Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
