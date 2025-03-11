Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 28216188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £751,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.